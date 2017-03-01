This article was originally published on February 28, 2017.
Are you equally jazzed for both of these new flavors? Don't know which one to slurp first? Same. But no worries, because Sbux has our backs and will be offering a “buy one, get one” offer (beginning Thursday March 2nd through Monday March 6th, between 2-5 pm). So, that should help with our tendency for indecisive drink ordering.
This article was originally published on February 27, 2017.
Spring is on the horizon, y'all! And you know what that means? New season, new Starbucks' menu specials. We've kissed goodbye our customizable holiday cups, our fruit-forward new year-new latte, and now it's time to look ahead towards warmer times sans snow boots (flip flops optional). So leave it to the Sbux team to serve us up some major spring feels with two brand new twists on a 20-year-old OG classic: The Macchiato. What's the twist? These new brews are specially made with two of the chain's alternative milks.
The coffee company has declared the Macchiato as "the official drink of Springtime," precisely because it is the drink equivalent of wearing layers (i.e. creamy, caramel-y, caffeinated layers). First on the lineup is the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato: Take an espresso roast and layer it with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and top it off with a caramel cross-hatch and an ample dusting of cinnamon dolce spice. Next up is the Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato: Made hot with espresso shots poured over coconut milk and a swirl of white chocolate mocha sauce. Then that is finished off with a caramel cross-hatch and a swirl of mocha sauce for the full five-layer effect. Pure decadence. We had a chance to sample these newbies, and both flavors were nutty, sweet, and refreshingly light — kind of like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
Both options will be available for sipping nationwide starting tomorrow on February 28th, so get geared up to go. And if you're not an iced coffee drinker, both options can be made hot OR cold, depending upon your personal preference! See you there (potentially in flip flops).
