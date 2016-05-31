Starbucks Is Doing Something MAJOR With Its Cold Brew

We love hearing about (and trying!) the latest Starbucks Frappuccino flavors. But summer mornings usually call for something a little less sweet, a.k.a. iced coffee. And in recent years it's been all about the cold brew.
Starbucks officially rolled out its cold brew nationwide last year. And this summer, it's got some exciting new iced coffee updates. First up is vanilla sweet cream cold brew, which launches in stores nationwide, today, May 31. It's still the same slow-steeped coffee, but it gets topped with a special vanilla sweet cream, which was developed specifically to complement the cold java. If you typically add milk and a little sweetener to your cup, but don't like things to get too syrupy sweet — this one's for you.
The chain is also rolling out nitro cold brew throughout the summer to select markets including Seattle, Portland, New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Nitro cold brew has been popular among smaller scale artisanal coffee shops, and now Starbucks is taking on the trend. If the the city locations end up being a big success and the drink ends up expanding nationwide (fingers crossed for next summer), Starbucks will be the first to bring the beverage to a mainstream market.
Nitro cold brew gets served out of a tap (just like beer!) without ice and is carbonated using nitrogen, which gives it a smooth, creamy, bubbly texture. You don't even really need to add milk because the beverage is naturally creamy on its own.
We got a chance to try both new drinks and we have good news and bad news. The good news is they're both delicious. The bad news? Deciding on a daily coffee order just got a lot more difficult.
