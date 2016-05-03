We've already seen two major summertime Frap faves make a comeback this season. Have you been sipping on the Birthday Cake and S'mores Frappuccinos? But, now it's time for something brand new. Starbucks is launching its first new summertime-themed blended coffee beverage of the season today. Meet the Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino.
The coffee chain is hoping the new drink will take you, "back to warm days on the boardwalk." The ice cream cone-inspired Frappuccino features a coffee base, milk, caramel waffle cone syrup, and dark caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, real waffle cone pieces, and more dark caramel sauce drizzled on top.
It will be available starting today while supplies last. And if you need an extra reason to head to your local Starbucks location, Frappuccino Happy Hour is also back May 3 through May 15. Between 3 to 5 p.m., customers can snag any Frappuccino blended beverage for half-off.
