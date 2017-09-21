Starbucks Just Announced A Brand New Fall Latte & It Might Be Even Better Than The PSL

Big news for Starbucks fans: This morning, the coffee chain announced that it's releasing a brand new fall beverage called the Maple Pecan Latte, or the MPL for short. And it just might dethrone the Pumpkin Spice Latte as our go-to festive drink.
The MPL was first thought up as a way for Starbucks customers to celebrate the actual first day of fall since the PSL, which signifies the changing of the seasons for some, has already been available for over two weeks. Like the PSL, this new beverage contains flavors we look forward to enjoying each autumn: maple syrup, pecan, and brown sugar.
To make the Maple Pecan Latte your barista will start with a few pumps on the new maple pecan sauce. Next, Starbucks' signature espresso is added. Then, steamed milk is poured over the top, like in a classic latte. The MPL is finished with a sprinkling of sugar crystals in a variety of cheerful autumnal colors.
We got a chance to try the new beverage ahead of its release, and it tastes like one of those maple candies you might pick up while on a road trip to Vermont to see the foliage. However, the Maple Pecan Latte has something those candies don't, and that's espresso. Starbucks' bold espresso balances out the sweetness of the maple pecan sauce and gives you an extra boost, making the ideal drink for a crisp fall morning.
Like many of our favorite Starbucks drinks, the Maple Pecan Latte is also fully customizable. It can be ordered with almond milk, which one barista explained compliments the nuttiness of the drink quite well. You can also ask to have it made with coconut milk if that's more to your liking.
The MPL will be released this Friday, September 22, which is the official first day of fall. However, depending on where you live, it might not yet feel cool enough to start your day with a hot latte. No worries, because the MPL can also be ordered on ice. With all the different variations available, the first day of fall with an exciting new drink from Starbucks will be delicious this year.
