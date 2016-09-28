The Starbucks Menu Addition We've Been Waiting For Is Finally Here

If you've been waiting patiently for almond milk to arrive at your local Starbucks, the dairy alternative is finally here. Beginning tomorrow, September 29, the beverage's nationwide rollout will be complete.
If almond milk is your dairy alternative of choice, Starbucks is about to accommodate you. On September 6, 4,600 of its stores will begin offering drinks made with Starbucks' own special almond milk for 60 extra cents.
The decision was based on high consumer demand. Starbucks takes requests from customers using the platform My Starbucks Idea, and this was one of the most common suggestions. Before, soy milk and coconut milk were the only non-dairy options. But almond milk is the most popular non-dairy milk among Americans, according to research from Mintel Data, so it was about time.
This isn't the standard almond milk you'd get at the grocery store, though. It's made specifically to taste good with Starbucks drinks, R&D team manager Yoke Wong said in a press release. “It was designed so that when steamed, it creates a rich foam for hot beverages and is delicious and creamy when served in cold beverages," she explained. “The almond butter in our almondmilk adds body and complements the roasty notes of espresso.”
The product will first be available in the northeast, the Pacific northwest, and northern California. But if you're in the middle of the country, don't worry: You'll get it by the end of September.
