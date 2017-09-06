The relationship between barista and coffee drinker is essential — especially before 10 a.m. Hardworking baristas keep the masses caffeinated with an endlessly customizable range of coffee and espresso drinks. But, even though your barista might have your go-to drink memorized, what we don't know is how they really feel about said order. While many baristas enjoy geeking out endlessly about extraction methods and roasting styles, there are still some drinks they just plain don't like.
To get the inside scoop, we asked five baristas to dish on their least-favorite drinks, from cold brew to macchiatos, and why they've earned that title. Beware: you may never look at your coffee order the same way again.
Interviews have been edited for clarity and length.