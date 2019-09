There's no denying that marine plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats to our environment. According to new data , a staggering 1 million plastic bottles (mostly disposable water bottles) are sold globally every minute. This equates to roughly 20,000 bottles a second. The U.S. alone is estimated to throw away enough 12-ounce plastic bottles to circle Earth about 11 times a week or 600 times a year . A large amount of un-recycled plastic will eventually end up in the ocean and/or be mistaken by animals as food . In recent years, scientists and advocates alike have increased their efforts to raise awareness about this widespread issue — all while stressing the importance of taking action now. In partnership with adidas x Parley , we're sharing five easy ways you can make a difference to protect the ocean.