Lori Loughlin Is Apparently Finding Out Who Her Real Friends Are In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal
Lori Loughlin lost a big gig in the wake of her arrest for allegedly faking her daughters' way into college: her work with the Hallmark Channel.
According to BuzzFeed News, Hallmark will no longer work with Loughlin on any future projects. Loughlin is currently a series regular on Hallmark's drama When Calls the Heart and stars in the network's recurring Garage Sale Mysteries movies. She is also often a face of the network's holiday films.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughter Olivia Jade spent her spring break cruising to the Bahamas with a yacht-owning friend, but Loughlin is reportedly still in search of ride-or-dies of her own in the wake of her arrest.
On Tuesday, Loughlin and fashion designer husband Giannulli — along with a slew of other high-profile individuals including Felicity Huffman — were arrested for their alleged participation in a college admissions scam.
Loughlin has been accused of having faked athletic credentials for Olivia Jade and eldest daughter Isabella Rose. The students allegedly posed with rowing equipment in photos to make it appear as though they were on their high school's crew team.
The accusations are not a good look for Loughlin and, perhaps not surprisingly, a source for People claimed that friends of the former Full House star are "shocked" at the allegations. Given the drama, "many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now," said the source.
"Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are," the insider explained to People. "It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime."
One such person baffled by the accusations is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The reality star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she can't make sense out of the scandal.
"We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today," Richards explained. "Sophia [Umansky, her 18-year-old daughter] knows all those girls. They’re really great people and you kinda just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this.’ Everyone’s talking about it today, in our world and our circle."
Maybe it's okay that Loughlin isn't exactly rolling in pals right now. After paying a $1 million dollar bail on Wednesday, the actress was reportedly ordered not to speak to anyone about the case, save for her husband and children.
