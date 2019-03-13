Lori Loughlin’s Friend, Real Housewife Kyle Richards, Is Very “Confused” By The Scam

If you think the internet was having a hard time processing the shocking report that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were accused of bribing their children into college — which allegedly involved faking SAT scores and doctoring photos of their children playing sports — then just imagine being their friend. Real Housewife Kyle Richards is longtime buds with Loughlin, and was asked about the indictments that were handed down to 50 people on Tuesday, including Loughlin, on Watch What Happens Live.
“We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today," Richards explained. "Sophia [Umansky, her 18-year-old daughter] knows all those girls. They’re really great people and you kinda just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this.’ And, yeah. Everyone’s talking about it today, you know, in our world and our circle.”
Richards stressed that she and her community were not aware that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Until today, [I] had never heard this ever existed," she said. "Maybe I’m naive. I didn’t even know that existed."
On Tuesday morning, Huffman surrendered to the FBI and was later released on a $250,000 bail. On Wednesday morning, Loughlin, who was traveling when the news first broke, surrendered to authorities.
Watch the interview with Richards below.
