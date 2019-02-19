“In Beverly Hills, the truth always has a way of rising to the top.”
Such is Kyle Richards's tagline this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Over the years, Richards has established herself as the no-bullshit arbiter of truth in the 90210, and this season her role is no different. We stan a consistent Housewife. What has changed over the years, though, is Richards's noticeably increased wealth.
One of the OG cast members, Richards has been a Real Housewife since 2010 and reportedly earns $270,000 per season of the show. But RHOBH was not Richards's first Hollywood rodeo. She got her start as a child actress starring in classics like Halloween and Little House on the Prairie. And since appearing on Bravo, she has parlayed her Housewife status into other gigs. She is the author of Life Is Not a Reality Show and also featured on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.
She also has producing chops. Last year, Richards produced a dramedy on Paramount Network called American Woman, inspired by her unconventional upbringing in the ’70s. The show caused a lot of family drama, much of which played out on RHOBH, involving her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, who weren't exactly keen on the idea of watching their mother's private life depicted on TV. But alas, the show was canceled after one season.
Richards is also the owner of Kyle by Alene Too, a chain of boutiques in Beverly Hills and New York, where she often takes fellow cast members for casual shopping sprees while filming Housewives. Her original flagship store just closed, but will soon be replaced by a new storefront in West Hollywood, though it will no longer be affiliated with Alene Too. Here's hoping the new store name will be Kyle by Kyle.
Like her fellow cast members, Richards is known for her affinity for, uh, nice things. Last year she debuted a fresh set of pearly whites from cosmetic dentist Dr. Michael Apa. (And we know he charges roughly $3,500 to $4,000 per tooth, which would mean a full set costs around $80,000. Gulp.) She also has quite the car collection.
I’m 50. There. I said it. Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle. I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life. I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time ) I love my children , my husband , my family , my friends , my dogs , my work... SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes ? My cup has runneth over ? #casatau #casataupuntamita
Since the first season of RHOBH, Richards and her family have traded up in the home department. In 2017, she and husband Mauricio Umansky left their Bel Air mansion in favor of a new 10,600-square-foot home in Encino, which they purchased for $8.2 million. They notably never sold the Bel Air home, and it's available to rent — that is, if you have $30,000 to drop per month. Shortly after they moved into their Encino home, it was burglarized while Richards and her family were on vacation. Over $1 million of jewelry, handbags (including her Birkin collection), clothes, and heirlooms was stolen from the property.
Meanwhile, Umansky, a real estate mogul (and the fan favorite Real Househusband), is no stranger to the big bucks himself. Since its beginning in 2011, his company, The Agency, has closed more than $12 billion in real estate transactions, and in 2013 Forbes called him the number one Realtor in California and one of the top ten in the U.S.
Celebrity Net Worth values Richards at $50 million and Umansky at $40 million. Needless to say, the Richards-Umanskys are doing A-okay.
