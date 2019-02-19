View this post on Instagram

I’m 50. There. I said it. Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle. I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life. I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time ) I love my children , my husband , my family , my friends , my dogs , my work... SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes ? My cup has runneth over ? #casatau #casataupuntamita