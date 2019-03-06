The taglines on the Real Housewives franchise have come along way since their humble beginning. They started as just quotes from the season played at the intro of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and have since morphed into something more revealing that fans of the show look forward to each season of the seven currently actives shows. The Real Housewives taglines summarize a cast member’s main storyline or their attitude about the season as a whole. Also, they’re sassy as hell.
There have been hundreds of taglines over the years, and there have definitely been some duds. A clunky tagline is always bad. (Ex. Danielle Staub’s "You're either gonna love me or hate me. There is no in between with me.") A tagline should usually make at least some sort of sense. (Like Nene Leakes’ “I am the glue for my wig and my family.”) And it should be funny or witty or bold. (For instance, Luann de Lesseps’ “I never feel guilty about being privileged” is none of those things, just a cringe-worthy statement).
The best taglines are catchy and easy to say, and fans will remember them for years to come. Here are the 25 top Real Housewives taglines… for now. There will probably be hundreds more as the seasons roll on.