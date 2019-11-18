The Real Housewives Franchise Is About To Out Real Housewives Itself

Bravo celebrated its inaugural BravoCon this week, and thousands of fans swarmed New York City in hopes of getting up close and personal with their faves. The three-day convention was packed with fun events for fans, from an exclusive sneak peek of the new season of Vanderpump Rules to shady Q&A panels with the most beloved cast members of The Real Housewives franchise a massive live taping of Watch What Happens Live featuring almost 80 of the network's beloved reality stars. It was the biggest meeting of Bravolebs in Bravo history — and something similar might be coming to your televisions very soon.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006 and is said to be inspired by the endless drama of ABC's Desperate Housewives. The early audience couldn't look away as we were introduced to Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Waring, five affluent (and extremely dramatic) SoCal housewives. The series was an immediate success, and The Real Housewives of New York (initially named Manhattan Moms) soon followed. Over the course of the next decade, the franchise would expand to include 10 stateside and 12 international series, including the newest edition in Salt Lake City.
Everyone has a favorite city (I'm partial to Atlanta but am always down for the antics of the OG Beverly Hills gang), and everyone has a favorite Housewife. Despite all of our varying personal favorites, there's a general consensus: We need a Real Housewives all-stars season.
For years, fans have been begging Andy Cohen to bring together the big personalities of the Real Housewives franchise. Sure, we've seen some crossovers — RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel often appeared on RHOBH because of her close friendship with Kyle Richards — but for the most part, the women live in very different worlds. How magical would it be to gather the most interesting Housewives on one show and let them do what they do best?
The minds behind the successful franchise agree, including executive producer Cohen. During their BravoCon panel, the producers discussed the possibility of an all-stars season, saying that they would be full down to make it happen. All it would take for the reality television crossover event to happen? Fans rallying for it on social media and promoting the Housewives that they would want to see on the show.
Cohen has previously talked about his personal dream cast for an All-Stars season, but the executive producer of the franchise says that he doesn't see it happening for a long time. "We will do Real Housewives: All-Stars when the show is just about out of gas," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s something that we don’t waste now. We want to save it for later."
That being said, I have a few ideas of my own in the meantime for who would make the ultimate Real Housewives: All-Stars cast. Pass the popcorn, please.
Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta
You couldn't have a Real Housewives: All-Stars season without including the meme queen herself, Mrs. Linnethia Leakes. Some of the most memorable and gif-able moments on Bravo have come from the OG's long run on RHOA. This show needs Nene.
Karen Huger of The Real Housewives of Potomac
Nobody really expected Potomac to be a hit (we couldn't point out the Maryland city on a map even if we tried), but the series premiere proved us wrong, and we have one Karen Huger to thank for that. The Grand Dame of Potomac is all glamor, wigs, and shade, and no All-Stars season would be complete without her.
Dolores Cantania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Theresa Giudice would probably be the most obvious choice from the Jersey turnpike, but I think Dolores would be the right touch for a Real Housewives crossover. She's tough but fair — but mostly tough. So she'd be a good referee for any of the fights that would no doubt occur on the show.
Dorit Kemsley of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Every reality show needs a villain, and Dorit is absolutely up for the task. Since she first appeared on RHOBH, she's been the source of drama for the ladies of the 90210, and an All-Star season would benefit from her tendency to stir up trouble while hiding the mischief in her eyes behind her expensive Chanel frames.
Stephanie Hollman of The Real Housewives of Dallas
Stephanie Hollman's fun energy and easygoing personality make her the most likable cast member of the Dallas group. She knows how to have fun but also is a very supportive friend, so fans watching the show would be able to root for her.
