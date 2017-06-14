One of Bravo's original Georgia peaches is coming back.
Proving that everything that comes around goes around, E! News reports that NeNe Leakes is returning to the show that made her a household name, Broadway star, and Ryan Murphy standby: The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Back when the show debuted in 2008, Leakes was the cast member who stole the show. While her cohorts sashayed around charity events in spangled halter dresses, Leakes' larger-than-life personality, her penchant for jumping into the show's drama, and her zesty one-liners made her a fan favorite as soon as they heard her tagline: "I don't keep up with the Jones’, I am the Jones'."
At the very beginning, viewers were immediately thrust into a Southern-fried world of divorce parties, invitation snubs, and one Shereé Whitfield. A lot of that is set to be featured in the show's upcoming tenth season, which brings Leakes back into the inner circle of Atlanta housewives — Whitfield included. Leakes announced the news on Twitter, writing, "It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA." She included a photo of herself wearing a crown and holding a glass of bubbly, a peach perched atop the flute.
It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017
Leakes was a series regular from the show's first season through the seventh. In season 8, she was a "friend" of the housewives, which meant less time onscreen. She didn't make an appearance during the show's ninth season.
The announcement isn't the only thing taking fans back to the very beginning. In April, Bravo announced that Kim Zolciak would return to the series in a "friend" role. She made an appearance during the show's season finale for a few minutes and viewers saw the stir that came along with that brief cameo. Expect plenty more of the same when she pops in, especially with Leakes back on the scene.
