Real Housewives of New York City is back for round 12, and the newest cast member is ready with her boxing-themed tagline. The New York ladies will return to our TV screens on April 2, but the RHONY season 12 taglines were released ahead of time to give us a taste of the season. Unfortunately, some of the women are — quite literally — singing the same old tune.
Luann. I'm talking about Luann.
While some of the new Housewife taglines are pretty vague (looking at you, Dorinda Medley), Luann de Lesseps references her cabaret career yet again. I guess we know what we can expect from her.
Here's a look at all six of the new taglines and what they could mean for the season ahead:
Dorinda's Tagline: "I’m not always right, but I’m never wrong."
This tagline is very Dorinda, and it's pretty similar to the one she had last year: "If you've got a problem with me, it's your problem." Basically, Dorinda is never going to let anyone push her around, and is going to stand her ground even when she's wrong. Sorry. I mean, "not right."
Sonja's Tagline: "I’m no one’s accessory. I’m the whole lifestyle brand."
We know that Sonja Morgan is an "international fashion lifestyle brand," so this tagline is a fun reference to that quote. In the trailer she says at one point, "I was never a trophy wife," so this tagline could be about one (or more) of the Housewives putting her down for her former marriage. It could also mean we're going to see more of Sonja at work. The toaster ovens could finally be on the way, people.
Ramona's Tagline: "I don’t need to find love. I love myself."
Ramona loves two things: Flirting with hot guys and being confident. This tagline embodies both of those. Last season, her ex-husband Mario made a couple appearances that got the women gossiping about whether they'd get together again. Well, it looks like Ramona is doing just fine on her own. (She and Mario are now social distancing together, though, along with their daughter, Avery.)
Leah's Tagline: "I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch."
New Housewife Leah McSweeney is coming in hot. It's a surprising route to take considering she's surrounded by the wackiest Housewives cast there is and looks pretty wacky herself in the trailer. These women get over drama in five seconds and go back to Turtle Time. That said, it's possible this tagline is about drama she has with Dorinda. In the trailer she's shown fighting with Dorinda saying, "Sit your ass down, I never said that!" Plus, Leah does actually enjoy boxing and often uses phrases with the word "bitch" in her clothing line.
Tinsley's Tagline: "Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception."
Oh, Tinsley. I hope so, too. We know that Tinsley Mortimer is engaged to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth, so this tagline is obviously about their relationship. In the trailer, Tinsley says that she's moving to Chicago where Scott lives, and in December 2019, amid rumors that she was leaving RHONY, she confirmed to People that she'd be moving, but that she still filmed season 12 of the show.
Luann's Tagline: "Raise the curtain, lower the lights, I’m taking center stage in my life."
WE KNOW.
