Lori Loughlin Dropped By Hallmark Channel After Indictment & Arrest

According to Deadline, the next episode of Lori Loughlin's Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart has been taken off the schedule. Though the series is not cancelled, her Garage Sale Mysteries TV movie franchise has been axed.
Producers of When Calls the Heart are working on how to handle Loughlin's series regular character in future episodes.
Update: Lori Loughlin's time with Hallmark is reportedly over. According to BuzzFeed News, the network has cut ties with Loughlin. The actress stars in the network's drama When Call the Heart as well as the recurring Garage Sale Mysteries franchise. She is also the face of many a Hallmark holiday movie.
According to Loughlin's IMDb page, she was in pre-production through the 19th film in the Garage Sale Mysteries franchise. She was filming Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized, the 16th film in the franchise, when indicted.
Refinery29 has reached out to Hallmark for comment.
This article was originally published on March 13, 2019.
According to The Wrap, Full House star Lori Loughlin paid a $1 million dollar bail in order to be released following her arrest in a high-profile college admissions scandal.
On Tuesday, Loughlin and other wealthy individuals — including Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman — were indicted for allegedly paying for services that would get their children into elite colleges via fraudulent means.
According to reports, Loughlin was away from Los Angeles filming a Hallmark movie in Canada Tuesday titled Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized when she got word of the indictment. (Loughlin stars on the network's series When Calls the Heart, as well as the recurring Garage Sale Mysteries TV movie franchise.) On Wednesday, Loughlin appeared in court, where she posted a $1 million dollar bond. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, had to pay the same bond. The bond is reportedly secured against their family home, in addition to other assets. Huffman's bail, which she posted on Tuesday, was reportedly only $250,000.
There are limits to Loughlin's release. According to The Wrap, the actress can travel within the United States and British Columbia, as she is contracted to finish work in the area — however, she must relinquish her passport by December 2019 if she does not have any more contracted work. The court must be informed of her intended destination and the length of her stay should she leave the country.
Per Variety, Loughlin is only allowed to discuss the case with her family, which includes her husband and daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. It is unclear how aware Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were of their parents alleged scam at the time, however, court documents claim that the students posed with rowing equipment to make it appear that they were on their high school crew team when neither girl participated in the sport.
TMZ reports that, at the time of Loughlin's indictment, Olivia Jade was on the yacht of the Chairman of USC's Board of Trustees Rick Caruso, where she was spending time with Caruso's daughter Gianna.
What will happen next in Loughlin's case is more mysterious than any Hallmark whodunnit.
