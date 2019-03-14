After a rough few days, TMZ is reporting that Lori Loughlin's two daughters are leaving the school their parents so feverishly helped them attend.
The site reports that both Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20, will leave the University of Southern California over fear of bullying. They were two of six students attending USC who allegedly gained admission at the hands of their parents through various illegal and unethical methods. Loughlin allegedly paid a combined $500,000 for her girls to attend the school.
If true, their fears are warranted, considering the immediate trolling and backlash both sisters experienced on social media. Isabella, who goes by Bella, made her Instagram private when news broke about the scandal on Tuesday morning. Olivia has kept her page on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube public, but did disable the comment section on Instagram.
This news comes following USC's decision to bar all students involved in the admissions scam. In response to the scandal, students at other schools involved are raising their own legal cases against their admissions departments. TMZ's source claims that Olivia, who came back from her spring break on a yacht early to deal with the scandal, "is a mess, despondent and feeling like it's the end of the world."
Fans of Olivia know that she was never a fan of school, and even came under fire for speaking flippantly about her expensive, and privileged education in a YouTube video. She gushed over attending parties and making friends while at college, but reminded her viewers that she isn't a huge fan of school.
Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who has his own college scam story, were arrested on Wednesday and held on a one million dollar bail, each. They were released after posting their bond against their home and other assets. Loughlin is also expected to face charges in Boston later next week.
Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested for her involvement in the scheme, centered around college prep advisor William Singer. A total of 50 people were arrested across 6 states, paying between $250,000 and $6.5 million for their children to attend elite schools.
Refinery29 has reached out to Loughlin and the Giannulli's reps for confirmation/comment.
