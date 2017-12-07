Which Teen Star Will Get Their Big Break In The Latest John Green Book Adaptation?

Another John Green book is headed for the big screen.
The author behind beloved YA novels like The Fault In Our Stars and Paper Towns — both of which received recent film adaptations — announced via his YouTube channel that his latest work, Turtles All The Way Down, will also get the movie treatment.
Turtles All The Way Down is about a 16-year-old girl named Aza who struggles to manage her obsessive-compulsive disorder as she and her best friend Daisy embark on a quest to find out what happened to a missing billionaire. The book is rife with roles for young actors: Both Aza and Daisy have love interests in the film, and only time will tell which soon-to-be stars we'll squeal over onscreen.
So which young actors will use the film as a launching pad for a huge Hollywood career? It seems inevitable for Turtles to propel at least one newcomer into the spotlight. The 2014 adaptation of Green's Fault In Our Stars may not have been Shailene Woodley's first major role in Hollywood, but it certainly put her onscreen boyfriend, Ansel Elgort, on everyone's radar.
Prior to appearing in TFIOS, Elgort's work included the remake of Carrie and a role in the Divergent series (in which, ironically, he portrayed Woodley's older brother). Since his Green adaptation hit theaters, however, he's starred as the titular character in the critically acclaimed Edgar Wright film, Baby Driver. He's also set to play the lead role in another highly anticipated novel adaptation, The Goldfinch, out in 2019.
Paper Towns, which hit theaters in 2015, gave Nat Wolff, who had a supporting role in TFIOS, the role of romantic lead Q. He's since appeared in movies like the Reese Witherspoon rom-com Home Again and Netflix's remake of Death Note. Justice Smith, who had a smaller role as Q's best friend Radar, went on to star in Netflix's The Get Down, and will appear in the Jurassic World sequel.
Then there's Cara Delevingne, who – though famous for her modeling career prior to Paper Towns – used the film as a stepping stone for bigger projects, including sci-fi flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Suicide Squad.
It's very likely that Turtles will be a big deal — and not just for "young adults." Whichever lucky actors nab the leads, be prepared to see them everywhere in a few years.
