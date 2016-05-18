As it turns out, Cara Delevingne has always been a bit of an anti-hero. At least, when it came to playing dress up as a child.
"When I was a kid, I always wanted to be other people,” the model-turned-actress — who plays June Moone, a.k.a. Enchantress in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie — told W. “I went through different stages: I was a few Spice Girls for a while — first Baby, then Sporty, and then Ginger. I was never Posh, because she wore little black dresses, and I didn’t want to be that kind of girl.
"Beyond that, I only dreamed of being male superheroes," she went on. "Spider Man, especially, had a cool costume and cool toys. There were not many strong superhero-type women, apart from Wonder Woman — but I didn’t want to be a 5-year-old running around in, like, a bikini.”
Why Spider Man? "It was the sense of dressing up and feeling really tough,” she recalls. No wonder she has such a leg up on the glam-meets-tough fashion vibe. She's been practicing since childhood.
