Last year, Cara Delevingne famously hung up her modeling mules to focus on a burgeoning acting career. But now, everyone's favorite set of brows is back in business, fronting the new Saint Laurent campaign for La Collection de Paris, the surprise couture line that made its debut during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
On Wednesday, the house's creative director, Hedi Slimane, shared four striking black-and-white images of the British supermodel via the Saint Laurent Twitter account. Snapped in New York, the photographs capture Delevingne in an array of different looks, ranging from a black tux and glittering bustier dress to a structured fur coat.
Though this isn't technically Delevingne's first campaign since announcing her "retirement" (she appeared in Chanel eyewear ads earlier this year), this is the first mainline luxury fashion gig the 23-year-old model-turned-actress has done in some time. And, considering she first posed for Slimane in 2013 when she was the star of the label's iconic grunge collection advertorial, it's no surprise that she's returned to showcase an equally avant garde selection.
Delevingne, however, isn't the only model Saint Laurent is bringing back to the public. 69-year-old Jane Birkin — a.k.a. the epitome of all things cool and Parisienne — was unveiled as the face of a separate campaign for the house's legendary Le Smoking suit. It doesn't get better than a duo like this.
