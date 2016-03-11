Starting a month ago today on February 11th, the whirlwind that is fashion month has finally wound down. As editors unpack their suitcases, models put their feet up and designers enjoy a fleeting mini-break, we look back at some of the highlights from New York, London, Milan and Paris.



With an industry in a state of flux due to the musical chairs of key designers and a transitional, pivotal period moving away from old retail modes towards a more see-now-buy now approach, AW16 heralded a season of change. We saw both design debuts and major comebacks, as Mulberry and McQueen returned to LFW. We also saw Kendall and her Insta squad rule the catwalks, cropping up in countless shows, from Balmain to Miu Miu.



But social media models aside, catwalk diversity was a hot topic of conversation amongst attendees as some leading, international houses failed to include even one non-Caucasian model in their lineup, highlighting a fashion paradox of an industry insistent on change but entrenched with old-fashioned perceptions of beauty.



Speaking of newness and change, for years, top dogs such as Nicolas Ghesquière, Riccardo Tisci, and Phoebe Philo have been the main draw at PFW but emergent brands such as Jacquemus and Vetements stole headlines with directional and thought-provoking creations. Likewise in London, young talent such as Marta Jakubowski, Ashley Williams, Marques Almeida, Molly Goddard, and the new Fashion East trio grabbed our attention with unique designs and Marc Jacobs even popped up in the frow at AV Robertson's show.



As the buzz dies down and the street style stars restock their wardrobes, here are some of the highlights and major talking points from the AW16 shows....