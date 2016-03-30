Last year Cara Delevingne famously hung up her modelling mules to focus on her burgeoning acting career but now everyone's favourite set of brows are back in business fronting the new Saint Laurent campaign for the La Collection de Paris, showcased during PFW earlier this month.
Today Hedi Slimane, Saint Laurent's Creative Director who's rumoured to be leaving the French fashion house imminently, shared four striking black-and-white images of the Brit supermodel via the Saint Laurent Twitter account. Snapped in New York a fortnight ago, the images capture Cara in a black tux, glittering bustier dress and a fur coat. But it was actually Karl Lagerfeld who coaxed Cara out of her early modelling retirement with a Chanel eyewear campaign for SS16, however, this is the first mainline luxury fashion campaign the 23-year-old has done in some time. Cara first posed for Slimane in 2013 when she starred in the campaign for the Saint Laurent grunge collection and the fashionable duo have worked together frequently ever since.
Yesterday Jane Birkin was also unveiled as a new face of Saint Laurent, in a separate campaign for the fashion house's iconic Le Smoking suit. Doesn't get hotter than that.
