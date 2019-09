Rumors were swirling around both Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie leading up to the Bryan announcement. Variety notes that negotiations with Richie didn't pan out, but Puth hasn't been ruled out entirely. The Idol panel has generally included more seasoned stars, such as Steven Tyler, the aforementioned Urban, and Mariah Carey, but the show's featured some younger stars, too, such as Nicki Minaj, hoping to pull in a wider swath of music fans. And although Perry famously signed a $25 million deal for her spot on the show, ABC declined to elaborate on details of Bryan's contract.