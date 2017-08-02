Mariah Carey Has Some Sound Advice For Lionel Richie

Mariah Carey was on the American Idol judging panel for a single season, but that's all it took for her to decide that it wasn't the gig for her. Drawing from that experience, the diva told Entertainment Tonight that her current tour mate, Lionel Richie, should reconsider appearing on the show.
While nothing is set just yet, rumors are swirling around the upcoming American Idol reboot's judging panel. Katy Perry has been confirmed, but potential judges are still being considered and Richie is a front-runner. Being that they're spending so much time together now that they're crisscrossing the country together, it makes sense that Carey would offer some words of advice for her pal Lionel.
Advertisement
"I would say, don't do it," Carey told ET. "No, I'm only kidding. If he wants to do it, that'll be great. I think he would be really good at it."
Carey famously called her time on the show the "worst experience" of her life, but Richie will probably have a different experience. Namely, no Nicki Minaj. Fans will remember that the self-proclaimed queen of rap sparred with Carey pretty often during season 12 and neither of them returned to the judging table for season 13.
"Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there," Carey added. "So, you know, that's the only reason why I say that [to Richie]."
Sabotage rumors aside, Richie hasn't commented on the possibility of joining Perry (and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who is also said to be in the runnings for a spot on the show). Fans shouldn't be surprised to hear some American Idol shade coming from Carey. She's never been one to shy away from saying exactly what's on her mind or putting those feelings into song.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement