Mariah Carey Talks To R29 About “I Don’t” & Her Best Breakup Advice

This is another classic Mariah getting-over-heartbreak song. In real life, you've talked about finding love again after your more recent relationship. What's your advice for fans or people out there (like, me maybe!) who are having a hard time maintaining their faith in love?

“I have so many songs that can take you through every stage of those emotions! But I think that a song like "I Don’t" brings out a little bit of the angry side, you know? It’s not just like, ‘Oh woe is me, I’m sad, we broke up, somebody please I can’t handle it anymore, give me the alcohol so I can lay down on this sofa and die!’ It’s not that. [Laughs] I think before you can really move on you just have to really be able to let go of the anger, and then you focus on yourself and do you, and then look to someone else for whatever you’re looking for. But you just have to focus on you and just know that you didn’t do anything wrong. And if you did do something wrong, blame it on the other person! [Laughs]"



So everyone I know is obsessed with Mariah’s World. What was the biggest lesson you learned from doing a reality show?

“Well, the biggest lesson was that I called it a docu-series and then everyone continuously calls it a reality show. [Laughs]. No, it’s okay, I'm only kidding. I think with the series, I would have preferred to have a bit more music and a bit more time to work on it in general, because I am very hands-on. But you know, I had a really great time, I enjoyed myself, there’s a lot of footage and stuff that I’ll have forever. Especially of the kids and stuff that I didn’t use because we didn’t want to overuse them, but in my opinion, they’re their own show! Like for me, they’re hilarious. But overall I just feel like it was a good experience. If I did it again, I would lean a little bit more to it being about the music, that’s the only thing I would say.”



So Refinery29's mission is to empower women, but it can be difficult to feel empowered in these current crazy times we're living in. Any words for anyone who's feeling a little uncertain about the world around them right now?

“Well, I definitely don’t think I’m equipped to give major advice to anyone on this subject, because I’m feeling a little unstable about all of it myself. I personally express myself through music, like if we're talking about "I Don't," like I said, it lets you release little bit of your anger about a relationship, and there’s certainly some in the video. So I’d say no matter how you're feeling about the world, for me, music or art or self-expression is like a little bit of escapism. So throw yourself into some music and let it empower you to deal with any situation."