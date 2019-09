With her extravagant gowns, lavish lifestyle, and insistence on permanently perfect lighting, Mariah Carey earned her status as a pop diva a long time ago. Her mainstream credibility aligns just as easily with the likes of Madonna as it does with Beyoncé. But neither of these associations honor one of Carey’s strongest musical influences. Mariah Carey is actually a hip-hop legend in disguise. For those of us old enough to know, her new record with YG, “I Don’t,” is a return to an old Mimi, not an introduction to a new one. Let’s look at the receipts. Carey’s early discography helped to solidify her place as one of the most talented voices of an entire generation. There is no denying that. But that body of work — including her self-titled album, Emotions, Music Box, and Merry Christmas — was created during a time when Carey had minimal control over her own sound. It wasn’t until 1995’s Daydream that audiences saw the singer take a sharp turn toward hip-hop. But that doesn’t mean it was capricious. Over the course of her career, Carey has collaborated with hip-hop giants like Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs (back when he was still known as Puff Daddy), and a pre-Beyoncé Jay Z, for “Heartbreaker.” In case you didn’t know how he became famous before Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Stevie J was one of the producers of her 1997 hit “Honey,” with Mase and The Lox. She infamously feuded with Ol’ Dirty Bastard while they tried to put “Fantasy” together. She maintains a close relationships with Jermaine Dupri, Nas, Young Jeezy, Missy Elliott, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, the list goes on. Mimi has done more hip-hop collaborations that most of your favorite rappers, easy.