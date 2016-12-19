Has Mariah Carey heard of Ariana Grande? Yes.
Will she ever admit to it? Hell no.
The singer was a guest on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on December 18, where she got candid during a game called "I Don't Know Her," named in honor of Carey's unofficial catchphrase.
Cohen asked Carey, "Do you know who Ariana Grande is?" To which Carey answered, straight-faced, "No." Cohen reminded Carey that many people have compared the two talented singers, especially in the early days of Grande's career.
Carey, still unwavering, responded, "I don't know...when early in her career was..." All hail the queen of shade.
However, Carey definitely knows who Grande is. Last year she was forced to sit and watch Grande perform "All I Want for Christmas (Is You)" on Good Morning America. The "We Belong Together" singer internally cringed through the whole ordeal and couldn't hide her utter disdain for the mini Mimi.
Grande, meanwhile, has taken the comparison as a compliment in the past, calling Carey the greatest vocalist of our time.
