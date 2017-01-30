On her reality series, Mariah Carey appears to be completely unbothered by her inevitable breakup with billionaire boyfriend James Packer. Mariah's World is airing a few months after the news headlines painted a much messier picture of their split. But on the show, Carey gets along just fine with the help of her team (including her new boo, Bryan Tanaka). But a promo for the upcoming season finale of Mariah’s World makes it clear that even though Packer might be on her “Do Not Know List,” she was definitely hurt by the businessman. In the clip, Carey is in the studio
lip-syncing recording a new song called “I Don’t,” which she says she wrote about Packer. "Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” she says.
“I Don’t” samples one of the saddest breakup songs of all time: Donell Jones' “Where I Wanna Be.” Some of the lyrics include, “Said you would always be mine, feeding me nothing but lines. I was so gone, I admit it. Had me messed up for a minute.” And then there's, “You messed up all we had. Probably think I’m coming back. But I don’t…” These might be the most intimate details we'll get about why Carey and Packer really broke up.
It’s worth noting that the song is FIRE. Mimi is really reconfirming that her true love lies not with pop music, but hip-hop and R & B. If this is a preview of Mariah’s new sound, I’m with it.
