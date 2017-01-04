Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Are Reaching Rom-Com Status

It's 2017, and all we want is to talk about is Mariah Carey. And she likes it that way. Now, E! has released the mid-season trailer for her reality series on the network, Mariah's World, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes (and heavily edited) life of the performer. In interviews, Carey has not disclosed how much of the drama with her two romantic partners — ex-fiancé James Packer and current flame, dancer Bryan Tanaka — viewers will get to see. But now, we're finally getting some answers. It looks like the upcoming episode will primarily be focused on untangling Carey's romantic life. In one scene, below, Tanaka emotionally asks "Miss Mariah" if she is really going to marry "this guy," to which she replies, batting her eyelashes, "Why?" By the next scene, the two are kissing on a beach, sunset and all, as her voice-over proclaims, "No matter what happens, I'm going to follow my heart." And, as we all know now, that meant ending her engagement to Packer.
So is this really actual footage of star-crossed lovers Carey and Tanaka falling in love right before our eyes in their own IRL rom-com? Absolutely, 100%, yes. At least, that's what the show's producers want us to think.
