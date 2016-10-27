Mariah Carey and James Packer's future is uncertain — but don't count these two out just yet.
Rumors recently started swirling that the "Touch My Body" singer and her businessman beau have broken up, with TMZ and Woman's Day both reporting that the couple split following allegations of infidelity on Packer's part.
However, according to a statement from Carey's reps to Entertainment Tonight, Carey and her fiancé, who got engaged in January, have not officially called it quits. Instead, they're working on figuring out what lies ahead while clearing up some rumors.
The incident that led the couple to question their future happened in Greece, according to Carey's reps.
"The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by [Carey]," the singer's reps said. "They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together."
The couple was first reported to be dating in June of 2015; according to ET, they initially met at a movie premiere in Aspen the previous year. In August, a tour of Carey's home revealed that she and Packer had acquired matching yachts.
Carey was seen wearing her engagement ring over the weekend at a Halloween party, which could mean she hopes for a reunion. Then again, it could also mean she likes that 35-carat bling.
