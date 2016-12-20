Mariah Carey Won't Give Back $10M Engagement Ring

Mariah Carey must have felt that she hadn't paid enough tribute to the passing of Hollywood icon Zsa Zsa Gabor, because she's not giving James Packer his $10 million diamond engagement ring back after their breakup.
"I never hated a man enough to give him his diamonds back," is the relevant quotation here, but you can pretty much pick your favorite of Gabor's fabulously louche statements on divorce and you'll get the idea.
Carey revealed her reluctance to part with Packer's parcel in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that's already generated headlines.
Host Andy Cohen asked Carey if she "planned on giving it back" to Packer.
"Why?" Carey asked.
That's a valid response. After all, the purpose of gift giving isn't to create a temporary bond. It's to form lasting ones through generosity without the expectation of reciprocity. Of course, if you give someone $10 million worth of a diamond, you might expect them to stick around. But that's not how love works and, unfortunately for Packer, that's not how diamond ownership works either. Given that Packer's worth an estimated $3.4 billion, we're not convinced he'll miss it.
Watch Carey's appearance below.
"I never hated a man enough to give him his diamonds back," is the relevant quotation here, but you can pretty much pick your favorite of Gabor's fabulously louche statements on divorce and you'll get the idea.
Carey revealed her reluctance to part with Packer's parcel in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that's already generated headlines.
Host Andy Cohen asked Carey if she "planned on giving it back" to Packer.
"Why?" Carey asked.
That's a valid response. After all, the purpose of gift giving isn't to create a temporary bond. It's to form lasting ones through generosity without the expectation of reciprocity. Of course, if you give someone $10 million worth of a diamond, you might expect them to stick around. But that's not how love works and, unfortunately for Packer, that's not how diamond ownership works either. Given that Packer's worth an estimated $3.4 billion, we're not convinced he'll miss it.
Watch Carey's appearance below.
Advertisement