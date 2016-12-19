Hollywood Icon Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies At 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor, an icon of a bygone Hollywood era, has died at 99. The Hungarian-born Gabor moved to the United States during World War Two, debuted in Hollywood in 1952, and appeared in more than 70 films during her lifetime.
Frederic von Anhalt, fighting through tears, told AFP that his wife had died surrounded by friends and family.
"Everybody was there," he said. "She didn't die alone."
Anhalt was her ninth spouse, but Gabor counted only eight-and-a-half, saying that her 1982 marriage to a Spanish Duke didn't really count. Her first marriage came at age 20, her last, and longest, came at 70.
Gabor was born Sari Gabor in Budapest in 1917, though was immediately given the nickname Zsa Zsa. She achieved a socialite fame, parlaying her platinum-blonde looks into worldwide renown. She was the archetype, in many ways, for the star persona exploited famously by Paris Hilton.
Ironically, Gabor's only child was with Hilton's great-grandfather Conrad. Constance Francesca Hilton was born in 1947.
Gabor's famously strong Hungarian accent and demimonde personality are apparent in this, her most famous quotation:
"I call everyone 'dahlink' because I can't remember their names."
