Mariah Carey & James Packer Are Having The Most Public, Tea-Spilling Breakup, Ever

Ugh. We hate it when Mommy and Daddy fight.
Mariah Carey and James Packer's relationship woes are giving us strong "ask your father to pass the salt," "tell your mother that she needs her oil changed" vibes. Are they breaking off their engagement, or are their publicists?
Yesterday the singer's reps issued a statement insisting that the engaged couple had not called it quits. They did acknowledge that Carey and her billionaire beau had argued while traveling in Greece.
"The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by [Carey]," her reps told Entertainment Tonight. "They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together."
Sources close to Carey have told People that she broke up with the businessman because of his behavior and mental state. A rep for Packer, however, now slams that claim as "simply untrue."
“[It's] typical Mariah to just twist things that don’t sound good to her," the source explained. "They split because she has issues. James is definitely an oddball, but a brilliant great guy. To put her issues on James is ridiculous."
The Packer source added that the pair, who got engaged in January, "definitely won't be getting back together now."
Oh, but they were so good together...eh. We'll survive.
