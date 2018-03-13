If it seems everyone around you is getting married and you're figuring out how to afford travel to five weddings this summer while also helping your best friend's significant other plan the perfect surprise proposal on top of the Eiffel Tower, it can be really hard to remember that not everyone grows up dreaming of princess-cut diamonds and bouquet tosses. But that doesn't mean those people don't want to get married; they just want to do things a little differently. Or, in the case of those getting in on the trend of engagement piercings, a lot differently.
Engagement piercings are essentially the same as the microdermal piercings, a.k.a. surface anchors, you find on flat surfaces of the body, like the collarbone, back, or cheeks, but on the ring finger — in place of a traditional ring (you know, the kind with a band that can be easily slipped on and off).
If you're squirming just thinking about the pain and healing time (and the thought of it hitting the bone), we're right there with you. But Tobias Vallone, piercer at Pure Body Arts in New York, tells us that like other piercings, this one might hurt, but not any more so than another area of the body. The full healing process could take several months, in which case, you might experience some secretions around the jewellery, but nothing too out of the ordinary. And, rest assured, it won't hit close to your bone.
But before you book your engagement piercing, consider the risk factor — and the fact that not everyone feels the same way about these sentimental piercings. According to Cassi Lopez, a piercer at New York Adorned, you might want to find another way to show your eternal commitment to your partner. She confirms that, in general, microdermal piercings are safe when done by a professional, but this is the kind of trend she would stay away from.
Compared to piercings anywhere else on your body — including a barbell through your clitoral hood — these finger piercings might be the ones with the highest risk. "It's an accident waiting to happen," Lopez explains. "Think about everything you do with your hands, like reaching into your pockets, putting on gloves, or wiping yourself after you go to the bathroom. There's a huge chance of not only rejection and tearing, but a serious infection." Essentially, this engagement piercing might end up being more work than your actual marriage. But if you're still not ready to invest in diamond band, may we suggest following the lead of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and opting for a ring finger tattoo? Rings get lost, holes close up, but ink is forever.
