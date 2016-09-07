Engagement Tattoos Are The New Diamond Rings

This post was originally published on December 9, 2015.
They say diamonds are forever, but you know what's really forever? Tattoos. There are few things in this world as permanent as getting some ink. And maybe that's why more and more couples are choosing to commemorate their engagements — and weddings — with matching tats.
Couples spent an average of $4,000 on engagement rings in 2012 (plus an additional $1,500 on wedding bands), according to The New York Times; The Knot's annual survey on the cost of weddings indicated that the amount spent on engagement rings had risen to an average of $5,855 in 2014. If those prices seem steep, an engagement or wedding tattoo might be the perfect way to show your love for one another without breaking the bank.
The best part of these tats is that you're totally in control. They can be as bold or minimalistic as you'd like. And you can design the tattoos yourself, making a one-of-a-kind statement that bonds you to each other more than a piece of jewelry can.
If you're not 100% convinced, click through to see 10 chic and totally sweet engagement tattoos that just might inspire you to skip the rings.
