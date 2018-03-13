If your roommate religiously watches Say Yes to the Dress and you're figuring out how to afford travel to five weddings this summer while also helping your best friend's significant other plan the perfect surprise proposal on top of the Empire State Building, it can be really hard to remember that not everyone grows up dreaming of princess-cut diamonds and bouquet tosses. But that doesn't mean those people don't want to get married; they just want to do things a little differently. Or, in the case of those getting in on the trend of engagement piercings, a lot differently.