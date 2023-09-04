Uniqlo Launches New Collab With Ex-Givenchy Designer Clare Waight Keller

We all know Uniqlo for its sleek and simple clothing and accessories. Japanese casual wear is always fashionable but nearly never trendy (which is not a diss, by the way — all the cool kids wear Uniqlo and its many collabs). The classic pieces are the building blocks of a high-quality, long-lasting wardrobe. And that’s even more true for the brand’s LifeWear collection, a range of elevated everyday essentials, which is soon to get refreshed through a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.
If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Clare previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress. To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.
It was recently announced that Clare is helming Uniqlo : C, a new womenswear collection within LifeWear. It's full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritize comfort and functionality. “I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity, and detailed perfection, so to be able [to] work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” Clare said in a statement.
So if you've drooled over Uniqlo's other LifeWear collaborations with the likes of JW Anderson and Mame Kurogouchi, we think you'll want to scroll for all you need to know about Clare's.
When will Uniqlo : C launch?
Uniqlo : C will make its global debut both in-store and online on September 15. However, we're able to preview the collection right now.
What's in the Uniqlo : C collection?
The first Autumn/Winter 2023 collection features 35 items across separates, outerwear, bags, accessories, and shoes — prices range from just £12.90 (for accessories) to £109.90 (for the most expensive items, outerwear). From reimagined trench coats, oversized knit sweaters, and workwear dresses to quilted bomber jackets, retro bell bottoms, and pleated maxi skirts, Uniqlo : C is the capsule wardrobe of our dreams.
Each piece comes in a range of neutrals with the occasional pops of yellow, blue, or orange and floral printed options. The versatile collection also holds some business-core loafers and an oversized version of the brand's round mini shoulder bag, which we're personally excited about.
And if you're wondering about the collection's name, a press release suggests that the letter "C" reflects creativity, clarity, and connection — all representative of the feel of the collaboration.
What is Uniqlo LifeWear?
Uniqlo : C finds its home in the brand's larger LifeWear collection. LifeWear includes everyday essentials that are simple and classic but with thoughtful, innovative details that make them high quality and ready to be worn time and time again. Each piece is practical, functional, and meant to fit seamlessly into our evolving lifestyles.
"I have long appreciated [Uniqlo's] LifeWear design philosophy of technical innovation and functional authenticity," Clare said in a statement. The designer has clearly melded her own fashion expertise with the brand's modern essence through her Uniqlo : C collection, and we're excited to cart it all up.
