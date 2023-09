Uniqlo Launches New Collab With Ex-Givenchy Designer Clare Waight Keller

We all knowfor its sleek and simple clothing and accessories. Japanese casual wear is always fashionable but nearly never trendy (which is not a diss, by the way — all the cool kids wear Uniqlo and its many collabs ). The classic pieces are the building blocks of a high-quality, long-lasting wardrobe. And that’s even more true for the brand’s LifeWear collection , a range of elevated everyday essentials, which is soon to get refreshed through a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Clare previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director ); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress . To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.It was recently announced that Clare is helming Uniqlo : C , a new womenswear collection within LifeWear. It's full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritize comfort and functionality. “I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity, and detailed perfection, so to be able [to] work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” Clare said in a statement.