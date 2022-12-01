Our 7 Fave Pieces From The Uniqlo x Marni Collab (& How To Style Them)

Dropping just in time for the holidays on 1st December, Uniqlo is back with its second collaboration with Italian designer Marni and this time around the 26-piece collection consists of cosy and comfy essentials. After the success of the spring/summer '22 drop – all airy, brightly coloured separates – the latest collab has everything you need for not-so-basic winter basics (hello, Heattech).
Fusing Marni’s playful, eccentric aesthetic with Uniqlo’s high-performance everyday wear, the pieces from this collection will elevate any layered look you opt for this winter. From neon popcorn-knit balaclavas, gilets and gloves that can easily be mixed and matched to stripe and swirl-printed sets, there’s something for everyone, whether you're a style minimalist or a maximalist.
With prices ranging from £14 to £180, scroll on for our seven favourite items from the drop along with our tips for styling them.
As seen on poster girl Paloma Elsesser, this striped dress is giving us '70s chic vibes. It's easy to style: wear with matching layers from the collection or with knee-high boots and a faux-leather motorcycle jacket.
Is there anything more insouciantly cool than wearing a thermal that doesn't look like one? We think not. Wear this turtleneck on its own, with a pair of matching thermal leggings for a perfectly OTT vibe or underneath a crew-neck or dress for a little pop of colour.
If you've yet to try out the balaclava trend then allow this neon iteration to sway you. Also available in shades of forest green and dark brown, this Scandi-inspired headpiece will keep you warm and stylish. It looks best with an overlapping collar (on a coat, hoodie, jumper, etc.).
Gloves aren’t usually top of mind when it comes to a designer collaboration but this 100% cashmere pair will add essential warmth to any winter 'fit.
This puffer jacket stands out from the rest. The cocoon silhouette and bright colourways (available in double-toned orange and blue hues) will separate you from the crowd of boring, dark puffers. Layer with everything from a holiday party dress to your favourite jeans.
An oversized cardigan is a good staple for a brisk day. Whether you follow Marni's lead by opting for a maximalist aesthetic or go for a more casual approach with some simple separates, a statement knit will see you all the way through winter.
Who doesn’t love a printed scarf? Embrace French girl style with this headscarf that can be worn around your hair, your neck or wrapped around the handle of your bag. There are six different prints to choose from.
