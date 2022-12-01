Story from Fashion

Our 7 Fave Pieces From The Uniqlo x Marni Collab (& How To Style Them)

Ebony-Renee Baker
Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo x Marni.
Dropping just in time for the holidays on 1st December, Uniqlo is back with its second collaboration with Italian designer Marni and this time around the 26-piece collection consists of cosy and comfy essentials. After the success of the spring/summer '22 drop – all airy, brightly coloured separates – the latest collab has everything you need for not-so-basic winter basics (hello, Heattech). 
Fusing Marni’s playful, eccentric aesthetic with Uniqlo’s high-performance everyday wear, the pieces from this collection will elevate any layered look you opt for this winter. From neon popcorn-knit balaclavas, gilets and gloves that can easily be mixed and matched to stripe and swirl-printed sets, there’s something for everyone, whether you're a style minimalist or a maximalist.
Advertisement
With prices ranging from £14 to £180, scroll on for our seven favourite items from the drop along with our tips for styling them. 

Merino Blend Knitted Dress, £49.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Merino Blend Knitted Striped Sleevel...
£49.90
Uniqlo
As seen on poster girl Paloma Elsesser, this striped dress is giving us '70s chic vibes. It's easy to style: wear with matching layers from the collection or with knee-high boots and a faux-leather motorcycle jacket. 

Printed Heattech Turtleneck, £19.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Heattech Printed Turtleneck Long Sle...
£19.90
Uniqlo
Is there anything more insouciantly cool than wearing a thermal that doesn't look like one? We think not. Wear this turtleneck on its own, with a pair of matching thermal leggings for a perfectly OTT vibe or underneath a crew-neck or dress for a little pop of colour. 

Popcorn Knitted Balaclava, £19.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Popcorn Knitted Balaclava
£19.90
Uniqlo
If you've yet to try out the balaclava trend then allow this neon iteration to sway you. Also available in shades of forest green and dark brown, this Scandi-inspired headpiece will keep you warm and stylish. It looks best with an overlapping collar (on a coat, hoodie, jumper, etc.).  

Cashmere Striped Gloves, £39.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Cashmere Striped Gloves
£39.90
Uniqlo
Gloves aren’t usually top of mind when it comes to a designer collaboration but this 100% cashmere pair will add essential warmth to any winter 'fit.  

Down Oversized Coat, £179.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Down Oversized Coat
£179.90
Uniqlo
This puffer jacket stands out from the rest. The cocoon silhouette and bright colourways (available in double-toned orange and blue hues) will separate you from the crowd of boring, dark puffers. Layer with everything from a holiday party dress to your favourite jeans. 
Advertisement

Merino Blend Oversized Cardigan, £49.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Merino Blend Striped Oversized Cardigan
£49.90
Uniqlo
An oversized cardigan is a good staple for a brisk day. Whether you follow Marni's lead by opting for a maximalist aesthetic or go for a more casual approach with some simple separates, a statement knit will see you all the way through winter.   

Silk Furoshiki Scarf, £19.90

Shop This
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Silk Furoshiki Scardò
£19.90
Uniqlo
Who doesn’t love a printed scarf? Embrace French girl style with this headscarf that can be worn around your hair, your neck or wrapped around the handle of your bag. There are six different prints to choose from.
The entire Uniqlo x Marni collaboration is available to shop from 1st December at uniqlo.com.
shop 7 products
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Popcorn Knitted Beanie Hat
£19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Popcorn Knitted V-neck Jumper
£39.99
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Heattech Turtleneck Long Sleeved The...
£19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Popcorn Knitted V-neck Sweater Vest
£34.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Baggy Pants
£49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Heattech Printed Thermal Leggings
£19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Marni
Marni Heattech Striped Socks
£14.90
Uniqlo
Photo Courtesy of Uniqlo x Marni.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement