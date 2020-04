Clare Waight Keller Says Goodbye To Givenchy

Waight Keller, who served as the creative director of Chloé for six years prior to taking the job at Givenchy, was indeed quick to make changes. Notably, she reintroduced couture to the brand, presenting five stunning couture collections. Waight Keller also brought back menswear to the brand, and designed the long-awaited royal wedding dress for the (then) Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle . Markle went on to award the designer with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award in 2018. In her speech , she described Waight Keller’s understanding of the personal and emotional connection that women have with their clothing. Markle said the designer’s focus on “supporting and empowering each other, especially as women” is what drew her to ask Waight Keller to design for her in the first place.