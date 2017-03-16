We Finally Know Who's Replacing Riccardo Tisci At Givenchy

While she has stints at Calvin Klein, Gucci, and Pringle of Scotland on her CV, this'll be her first time designing haute couture. Overseeing all creative duties, from women's and men's ready-to-wear to accessories and haute couture, she will begin her role on May 2nd. This is the second time a woman has been appointed head of an LVMH-owned brand, and the first time a woman has been named head designer at Givenchy. Does this signal the beginning of a modernity at brands that have traditionally appointed men? Christian Dior's naming of Maria Grazia Chiuri certainly suggests so.