We Finally Know Who's Replacing Riccardo Tisci At Givenchy

Propensity for ruffles aside, it's an interesting choice for Givenchy, given the differences in Tisci and Waight Keller's design records. The former is rumored to be going back to his Italian roots at Versace, a fitting place for his penchant for sensual, form-fitting silhouettes, while the latter's ready-to-wear has been most frequently characterized by its ease and wearability. Their circle of celebrity muses is quite different, too: The front row at Chloé tends to be filled with French and American actresses, directors, and overall creative types (think Clémence Poésy, Loulou Robert, Solange Knowles), rather than the mega-watt names Givenchy attracted during Tisci's time, like many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Naomi Campbell, and, most recently, Paris Jackson. It'll be interesting to see how these two circles come together in the new age of Givenchy — and where Waight Keller takes the house next.