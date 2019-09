Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Designer Is Clare Waight Keller Of Givenchy

For months on end, the fashion industry has speculated who would design Markle's custom Givenchy haute couture dress for the big day. But, really, we should have seen this one coming: The British designer was appointed to the helm of Givenchy in March, 2017, following more than a decade of success by Riccardo Tisci, which makes her current tenure more contemporary than solidified. (Her reviving of the house's couture arm just last season, too — along with a fair share of industry buzz — would consequentially put her name in the running.) And Kate Middleton's wedding gown was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who'd only taken over the British label following its founder's death just a year before the Royal Wedding in 2011.