Get Into Autumn Layering With This Much-Anticipated Uniqlo Collab

We all know Uniqlo for its sleek and simple clothing and accessories. Japanese casual wear is always fashionable but nearly never trendy (which is not a diss, by the way — all the cool kids wear Uniqlo and its many collabs). The classic pieces are the building blocks of a high-quality, long-lasting wardrobe. And that’s even more true for the brand’s LifeWear collection, a range of elevated everyday essentials, which is soon to get refreshed through a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.
If her name doesn’t already ring a bell, here’s a brief refresher. Waight Keller previously designed for luxury brands Chloé and Givenchy (and was the latter’s first-ever female artistic director); held positions at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein; and was named British Designer of the Year in 2018 at the British Fashion Awards. If all that isn’t impressive enough, Clare was also the designer who created Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress. To put it simply, she’s put her stamp all over the fashion industry, and now, she’s ready for her next venture: Uniqlo.
In September 2023, Waight Keller first became the designer of Uniqlo : C, a new womenswear collection within LifeWear. Both the prior drop (which R29 readers ate up and helped sell out, according to our anonymous shopping data) and the new Autumn/Winter 2024 drop are full of effortlessly modern pieces that prioritise comfort and functionality. "In this second collection for UNIQLO : C, I wanted to explore the concept of movement through lightness," Waight Keller said in a statement, adding, "Fluidity and freshness were key elements of the spirit."
So if you've drooled over Uniqlo's other LifeWear collaborations with the likes of JW Anderson and Mame Kurogouchi, we think you'll want to scroll for all you need to know about Clare's.
When will Uniqlo : C launch?
Uniqlo : C's Autumn/Winter 2024 collection launched globally on February 22, both in-store and online, and we anticipate that the pieces are going to sell out just as quickly as they did the last time. If you didn't get to cop a Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo original the last time, here's your second chance to hop on the new collection, which you can shop now below!
What's in the Uniqlo : C collection?
The Autumn/Winter 2024 collection features 34 items across separates, outerwear, dresses, bags, and shoes, all designed to be layering staples for the capsule wardrobe of our dreams. "I love the mix between tailored and relaxed styles," Waight Keller explained.
Each piece comes in a range of neutrals with the occasional pops of blue, yellow, red (which, as we know, is a trending colour for 2024), and abstract prints. The versatile collection also holds some "office siren" workwear, casual baseball caps, and an oversized, faux leather version of the brand's round mini shoulder bag, which we're personally very excited about.
What is Uniqlo LifeWear?
Uniqlo : C finds its home in the brand's larger LifeWear collection. LifeWear includes everyday essentials that are simple and classic but with thoughtful, innovative details that make them high quality and ready to be worn time and time again. Each piece is practical, functional, and meant to fit seamlessly into our evolving lifestyles.
"I have long appreciated [Uniqlo's] LifeWear design philosophy of technical innovation and functional authenticity," Clare said in a statement. The designer has clearly melded her own fashion expertise with the brand's modern essence through her Uniqlo : C collection, and we're excited to cart it all up.
