How I Built A Summer Capsule Wardrobe After Living Out Of A Suitcase For Two Months

Save yourself the stress of trying to mix and match the many hot hues of the season only to feel uncomfortable in an outfit that’s bolder than you wished for. Instead, play with prints within the same colour palette or pick one pop colour to complement neutrals. But most importantly, quality trumps all here; each piece you choose should be a fabric that’s durable and comfortable, a fit that boosts your confidence, and not be so overly trend-driven that you end up sick of it by the 10th wear. The best pieces of a core wardrobe can just as easily be worn at the beach as a dinner date.