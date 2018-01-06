There's nothing like a ski weekend with your best mates to escape the British winter and, while you're at it, burn off the three million Quality Street you consumed over Christmas. Whether you're headed to Chamonix or Gstaad, your days will be filled with freshly fallen snow and your nights with roaring fires, hot tubs and fondue. There's just one thing left to do: figure out how not to look like a nerd in your ski wear.
If you go skiing regularly (see: once every year or two years) then it's time to invest in a few key pieces of clothing. And it's not as expensive as you might think. Ahead, we've picked out some of the best items you need for any ski trip: outerwear and suits, base layers, socks, gloves and goggles. You'll of course need your actual skis, poles, a helmet and boots, but leave that to the hire shop.
