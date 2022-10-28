Everything You Need For Your First Ski Trip

Call it the House of Gucci effect, but skiing has never been a cooler hobby. And us snow bunnies are very here for it. Whether you're hitting Deer Valley or Stratton, it doesn't matter if you're a newbie or a seasoned shredder — you'll want to get kitted out so you can hit the slopes in style.
Skiing and snowboarding are notoriously expensive sports to take up, but quality gear can be found in places you may not have thought to look: From H&M to ASOS to Free People, you don't need to break the bank to find functional, fashionable pieces to cool you down while you're ripping double black diamonds (one day) or keep you warm while you're doing the après thing.
Ahead, we've picked out some of the best items you need for any snowy trip: outerwear and suits, base layers, socks, gloves, and goggles. You'll, of course, need your actual skis, poles, a helmet, and boots — but let's leave that to the rental shop.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.