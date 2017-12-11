As ski season kicks off, finding suitable attire as a novice hitting the slopes for the first time can be daunting. Walking into an extreme sports shop is pretty intimidating, and how does one even find something that's as stylish as it is functional? Because no one wants to look like the Michelin Man while they're nervously trying to navigate down the bunny slope.
Following a hugely successful ski season last year, Net-A-Porter has grown its skiwear buy by over half, offering everything from technical jackets, ski pants, goggles, and helmets to the perfect après-ski wardrobe, becoming our go-to for pieces that make us look and feel our best in the snow.
"As experiences have become increasingly important in everyone’s lives, so has travel and adventure," Net-A-Porter's global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, says. "Being up in the mountains in the snow isn’t just for skiers, but for people looking for new experiences too. With this in mind, looking great on the slopes is just as important as your holiday. Due to the successful performance of skiwear last year — it accounted for nearly three quarters of our cruise 2017 buy — we’ve increased the category by over half and we don’t see this slowing down any time soon." As part of the expansion, the luxury e-tailer has developed an exclusive capsule with Chinti & Parker, is selling base layers from non-skiwear labels LNDR and Tory Sport, and is introducing new outerwear brand Templa to its selection next month (we're predicting it'll be a sell-out).
As for more specific trends, "personally, I love bold graphic prints and colorblocking when I’m skiing," von de Goltz adds. "This season, I’ll be wearing Perfect Moment’s black and white star sweater paired with a slim boot-cut ski pant and stylish jacket from Moncler Grenoble. Our customers also love a more retro look, like the onesies from Fendi and Fusalp, or Topshop Sno’s orange ‘Wolf’ ski suit;' they're hugely popular because they’re functional and fabulous."
And if you don't want to invest in ski-specific garments (you know, just in case things don't quite work out on the slopes), it is possible to wear items from your existing winter wardrobe. "Falke base layers can be used for regular workouts, while Tory Sport sweaters can be repurposed for your everyday winter wardrobe," von de Goltz explains. "Great technical outerwear, such as Canada Goose’s down jackets, can be just as stylish and appropriate for the city. And when it comes to shoes and accessories, sunglasses, gloves, and even shearling ankle boots, they can all be worn at home as well as for ski holidays."
With the first snow in New York already under our belts, it's time to get your winter gear in check. Whether you're hitting the slopes or looking for something to cozy up in by the fire, here's 22 essentials from Net-A-Porter's ever-growing ski selection.
Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Net-A-Porter for the purpose of writing this story.