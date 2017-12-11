And if you don't want to invest in ski-specific garments (you know, just in case things don't quite work out on the slopes), it is possible to wear items from your existing winter wardrobe. "Falke base layers can be used for regular workouts, while Tory Sport sweaters can be repurposed for your everyday winter wardrobe," von de Goltz explains. "Great technical outerwear, such as Canada Goose’s down jackets, can be just as stylish and appropriate for the city. And when it comes to shoes and accessories, sunglasses, gloves, and even shearling ankle boots, they can all be worn at home as well as for ski holidays."