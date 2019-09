"As experiences have become increasingly important in everyone’s lives, so has travel and adventure," Net-A-Porter's global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, says. "Being up in the mountains in the snow isn’t just for skiers, but for people looking for new experiences too. With this in mind, looking great on the slopes is just as important as your holiday. Due to the successful performance of skiwear last year — it accounted for nearly three quarters of our cruise 2017 buy — we’ve increased the category by over half and we don’t see this slowing down any time soon." As part of the expansion, the luxury e-tailer has developed an exclusive capsule with Chinti & Parker , is selling base layers from non-skiwear labels LNDR and Tory Sport , and is introducing new outerwear brand Templa to its selection next month (we're predicting it'll be a sell-out).