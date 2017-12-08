But if you don't want to invest in ski-specific garments, just in case things don't quite work out for you on the slopes, it is of course possible to wear items from your existing winter wardrobe. "Your Falke base layers can be used for regular workouts, while Tory Sport sweaters can be repurposed for your everyday winter wardrobe. Great technical outerwear can be just as stylish and appropriate for the city, such as Canada Goose’s down jackets, and when it comes to shoes and accessories, sunglasses, gloves and even shearling ankle boots can all be worn at home as well as for skiing holidays." So there you have it. Now you can get all the gear (courtesy of Net-A-Porter) even if you still have no idea.