As ski season begins, finding suitable attire if you're a novice hitting the slopes for the first time can be a daunting task. Heading into an extreme sports shop is pretty intimidating and how do you know where to begin searching for something that is as flattering and stylish as it is functional? No one wants to look like the Michelin Man when you're nervously trying to navigate down a bunny slope.
Thankfully, Net-A-Porter is here to put an end to your sartorial skiwear woes. From Topshop's Sno collection and Perfect Moment to Fendi, our favourite fashion destination has countless options to ensure you look and feel your best out in the snow. Following a hugely successful ski season last year, Net-A-Porter has grown its skiwear buy by over half, offering everything from technical jackets, ski pants, goggles and helmets to the perfect après-ski wardrobe. The luxury e-tailer has developed an exclusive capsule with Chinti & Parker for all your après styling needs, while base layers from non-skiwear labels LNDR and Tory Sport are also available, and new outerwear brand Templa launches next month – we're predicting it will be a skiwear sellout.
Advertisement
If you're still feeling a little bit sceptical about pulling off a stylish look on the slopes, we spoke to Net-A-Porter's Global Buying Director, Elizabeth von der Goltz to discuss the growing interest in their ski offering and her advice on what to pack for the chalet. "As experiences have become increasingly important in everyone’s lives, so has travel and adventure. Being up in the mountains in the snow isn’t just for skiers but for people looking for new experiences too," von der Goltz explains. "With this in mind, looking great on the slopes is just as important as your holiday. Due to the successful performance of skiwear last year – it accounted for nearly three quarters of our Cruise 2017 buy – we’ve increased the category by over half and we don’t see this slowing down any time soon."
So how do you pick between salopettes or a knit and ski jacket? "Personally, I love bold graphic prints and colour blocking when I’m skiing. This season, I’ll be wearing Perfect Moment’s monochrome black and white star sweater paired with a slim boot-cut ski pant and stylish jacket from Moncler Grenoble. Our customers also love a more retro look, like the onesies from Fendi and Fusalp or Topshop Sno’s orange ‘Wolf’ ski suit," von der Goltz explains. Alternatively, if you still want to be able to express a playful side as opposed to the more monochrome, sleek offerings, Chinti & Parker's knits are a more colourful, lighthearted option. "They’re fun, playful and great for layering. We have an exclusive capsule this season, which includes a cute 'Ski Ya Later' slogan jumper and star print track pants – both are on my wish list. Onesies from Fendi, Perfect Moment and bold jackets from Moncler Grenoble are also hugely popular because they’re functional and fabulous."
Advertisement
But if you don't want to invest in ski-specific garments, just in case things don't quite work out for you on the slopes, it is of course possible to wear items from your existing winter wardrobe. "Your Falke base layers can be used for regular workouts, while Tory Sport sweaters can be repurposed for your everyday winter wardrobe. Great technical outerwear can be just as stylish and appropriate for the city, such as Canada Goose’s down jackets, and when it comes to shoes and accessories, sunglasses, gloves and even shearling ankle boots can all be worn at home as well as for skiing holidays." So there you have it. Now you can get all the gear (courtesy of Net-A-Porter) even if you still have no idea.
Advertisement