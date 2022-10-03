How To Style Dresses With Boots — R29 Editors’ Go-To Fall Combo

As the season switches from summer to fall, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavored hot drinks, and an urge to stay inside and watch Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of fall is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
One of the best things about this look is that — more often than not — you won’t have to buy anything new to rock it. So that's why we asked editors and writers on our fashion team to give us a taste of the dress-and-boots combos they’re going to be wearing throughout fall. From flowy maxis and structured minis to cowboy boots and knee-high staples, take some pointers from our team on how to wear this season’s easiest, breeziest outfit formula.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.