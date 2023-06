5 Warm-Weather Outfit Ideas For People Who Hate Summer Style

I’ll go right ahead and say it: I am not a summer fashion person. Growing up in Puerto Rico, warm-weather clothing made up my year-round wardrobe and I hated it all my life. But my disdain for stereotypical resortwear goes beyond my love of tailoring, textures like plaid and knits, and black clothing. I find that, often, summer styles are romanticized to levels I can’t quite wrap my head around. In fashion campaigns and cruise shows, the vibrant prints, maxi dresses and caftans, and raffia accessories promise an escape from the more buttoned-up fashion of other seasons, yet never quite deliver IRL. A Caribbean villa with a private beach has yet to materialize whenever I bring out my gladiator sandals . Instead, I find myself running around with straps falling off my skin and sunglasses slipping from sweating my makeup and SPF off.