Fashion Girls, Rejoice: Ganni Has Finally Launched In The U.S.

"Here in Copenhagen, we instinctively dress the way we do; it’s part of our upbringing to layer and wear sneakers with everything because we bike everywhere and don’t take fashion too seriously. It’s the 2.0 Scandi sense of style so many have grown to love," Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni's creative director, tells Refinery29 of the brand's appeal. "Launching in the U.S., we want to spread that sense of style to our American shoppers, giving them the experience of the Copenhagen lifestyle."