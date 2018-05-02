Fashion Girls, Rejoice: Ganni Has Finally Launched In The U.S.

If you live in the United States and have tried to shop the graphic tees, printed dresses, or cutesy socks from It-brand of the moment Ganni, you were probably disappointed when you realized the Danish label didn't ship to America. Today, that all changes. Time to breathe a collective sigh of relief.
"Here in Copenhagen, we instinctively dress the way we do; it’s part of our upbringing to layer and wear sneakers with everything because we bike everywhere and don’t take fashion too seriously. It’s the 2.0 Scandi sense of style so many have grown to love," Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni's creative director, tells Refinery29 of the brand's appeal. "Launching in the U.S., we want to spread that sense of style to our American shoppers, giving them the experience of the Copenhagen lifestyle."
Though Ganni pieces could be purchased from online e-tailers like Net-A-Porter, Browns, and Need Supply, we found ourselves consistently wondering why its own site wasn't serving a market that was clearly hungry for it. But it turns out there wasn't any crazy reason for not shipping to America — the brand just wasn't looking to expand for the sake of expanding.
"We believe in growing organically and opening up new markets only when the timing is right," Reffstrup explains. "We wanted to start off the U.S. market by building strong relationships with specialty wholesale clients. Second, the U.S. is probably one of the most sophisticated e-commerce markets in the world, so we wanted to make sure we could deliver on a premium customer service experience without compromising."
As for the selection, customers can expect smaller drops exclusive to ganni.com/us (including the exclusive collection featured ahead) in addition to its regular four main collections per year — basically, we're told there will be something new on the site every month. Plus, it's offering U.S. customers free ground shipping on all orders. And if that's not good news to a loyal shopper, well, we don't know what is.
Click on to get a sneak peek at Ganni's summer offering, titled "Have a Honey Holiday," set to launch online on May 7.